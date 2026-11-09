Brazil showcases climate solutions, sustainable development agenda at COP31

Sao Paulo [Brazil], November 9 (ANI): Brazil is showcasing its climate solutions and sustainable development initiatives at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), being held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, with a focus on climate action, green investment and international cooperation.

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) is coordinating the country's participation and the Brazil Pavilion, bringing together government representatives, business leaders, financial institutions and international organisations to discuss sustainable trade, climate finance and the global energy transition.

According to Brasil 247, ApexBrasil is working with Brazil's Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change and the COP30 Presidency to build on the outcomes of the previous climate summit held in Belém and sustain momentum on implementing global climate commitments.

The conference brings together countries and stakeholders to review progress under the 2015 Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius while pursuing efforts to restrict the rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, as reported by Brasil 247.

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ApexBrasil President Laudemir Müller highlighted the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing climate challenges, stressing that international climate conferences provide an important platform for countries to develop collective responses and advance sustainable development.

Brazil's state-owned Banco do Brasil is also participating, underlining the role of financial institutions in directing credit and investments towards low-carbon economic activities.

A major highlight is the Brazil Pavilion, located in the conference's Blue Zone, which will host discussions on climate adaptation, public health, food security, bioeconomy, industrial decarbonisation, carbon markets and climate finance.

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The pavilion will feature two auditoriums, Belém and Global Mutirão, with sessions connecting Brazil's domestic climate initiatives to international cooperation and the Global Climate Action Agenda.

ApexBrasil has lined up discussions on sustainable economic activities in the Amazon, resilient food systems, biological agricultural inputs and the relationship between international trade and climate policy.

Other key discussions will focus on strategic minerals and their importance in developing new industrial supply chains and supporting clean energy technologies.

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Through these engagements, Brazil aims to highlight opportunities for investment, technology partnerships and sustainable trade while promoting economic growth alongside environmental protection.

The Brazil Pavilion is supported by several financial, industrial and development institutions, including Banco do Brasil, BNDES, ABDI, ANBIMA, FEBRABAN and Banco da Amazônia, among others. (ANI)

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