DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Brazil slams US tariff hikes as "lamentable" blow to sovereignty and global trade rules

Brazil slams US tariff hikes as "lamentable" blow to sovereignty and global trade rules

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:23 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

São Paulo [Brazil], July 18 (ANI): The Brazilian government has strongly condemned the United States' decision to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Brazilian products, describing the move as a "lamentable milestone" in bilateral relations and pledging to defend the country's economic interests through international legal mechanisms.

Advertisement

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government said the tariffs lacked both economic and legal justification.

Advertisement

Brasilia announced it would challenge the decision at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) while invoking Brazil's Reciprocity Law, recently approved by the National Congress, to formulate an appropriate response, as per the reports of Brasil 247.

Advertisement

Rejecting Washington's justification under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, the Brazilian government argued that official US data contradict claims of unfair trade practices.

According to the statement, the United States has recorded a cumulative trade surplus of USD 424.5 billion in goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years.

Advertisement

It also noted that 76 per cent of US imports entered Brazil duty-free in 2025, while the country's effective average tariff on American products stood at 3.1 per cent.

The government also defended Brazil's instant payment system, Pix, calling it a national asset and a global benchmark in public digital infrastructure.

It rejected allegations concerning digital regulation, environmental policies and ethanol, saying Brazilian authorities had presented technical evidence to US officials disputing each of the concerns raised during bilateral consultations.

Brasilia further said that a majority of submissions during the US Trade Representative's public consultation opposed the tariff proposal, indicating limited support for the measure even among businesses in both countries.

The government announced that its Sovereign Brazil Plan would be activated to protect domestic companies, jobs and production chains affected by the tariffs.

Alongside legal action at the WTO, officials said reciprocal measures would be considered under Brazilian law.

The statement also criticised members of the Bolsonaro family, alleging they had supported actions that undermined Brazil's national interests.

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting national sovereignty, the Lula administration said its response would remain within the framework of international law while safeguarding Brazil's economic and strategic interests. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts