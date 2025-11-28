DT
Home / World / Brazil unveils plans for two new Federal Universities focused on Indigenous Studies and Sports

Brazil unveils plans for two new Federal Universities focused on Indigenous Studies and Sports

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
São Paulo [Brazil], Nov 28 (ANI): President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday announced that the government has submitted bills to the National Congress proposing the creation of two new higher education institutions -- the Federal Indigenous University (UNIND) and the Federal University of Sports (UFEsporte).

Both institutions are expected to begin operations in 2027, marking a significant expansion of Brazil's public university network.

As per the reports of Brasil 247, the announcement was made during a ceremony at the Palacio do Planalto, attended by Indigenous leaders, athletes, ministers and senior officials. The government described the initiative as part of its broader effort to widen access to public higher education and address long-standing inequalities that have kept marginalized communities from academic opportunities.

According to the federal administration, the new universities aim to strengthen educational policies tailored to populations traditionally excluded from Brazil's academic landscape. UNIND will focus on Indigenous knowledge systems, culture, languages and community development, while UFEsporte will specialize in training, research and innovation in sports sciences and athletic development.

Throughout 2026, interministerial technical groups will define the academic frameworks, administrative models and campus structures for both institutions. These working groups will also identify priority regions for the universities, with a specific goal of expanding educational access outside Brazil's heavily concentrated Southeast Region.

Officials say the initiative will not only diversify the federal higher education network but also promote the production of knowledge rooted in Brazil's social and cultural realities. For Indigenous communities, UNIND is expected to serve as a milestone in institutional recognition and academic inclusion. For the sports sector, UFEsporte aims to strengthen athlete development, coaching, sports management and research infrastructure at the national level. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

