DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Brazilian government downplays possible refusal by Trump, Milei to recognise Lula's victory

Brazilian government downplays possible refusal by Trump, Milei to recognise Lula's victory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:07 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sao Paulo [Brazil], October 27 (ANI): The Brazilian government has downplayed concerns that US President Donald Trump could refuse to recognise the reelection of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, expressing confidence in the resilience of the country's democratic institutions.

According to a report published by Brasil 247 on October 26, citing a source within the presidential administration, officials in Brasília consider the possibility of Washington refusing to acknowledge Lula's victory a secondary concern. The administration reportedly believes Brazil's democratic institutions are sufficiently strong to withstand such a situation.

Advertisement

According to Brasil 247, A similar assessment applies to Argentina, where President Javier Milei's silence or potential refusal to recognise Lula's reelection had already been anticipated by Brazilian officials. The expectation reflects Milei's long-standing criticism of Lula and his objections to Brazil's political leadership and electoral process.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, leaders from across Latin America, representing different political ideologies, were quick to congratulate Lula on his reelection. According to the report, messages of congratulations arrived from governments across the region, ranging from Ecuador to Cuba, with Milei standing out as an exception.

The Brazilian presidential administration reportedly viewed the swift regional response as consistent with its expectations. Officials consider the widespread congratulations an indication of Brazil's significance in Latin America and Lula's continued political influence across the continent.

Advertisement

Relations between Brazil and the United States have become increasingly complicated in recent months, with concerns emerging in Brasília over possible American interference in the country's presidential election.

These concerns include allegations involving the Trump administration and Meta, the technology company accused of manipulating social media algorithms in ways that could disadvantage Lula. However, no definitive evidence has established that the Trump administration and Meta coordinated to interfere in Brazil's electoral process.

The Brazilian administration also reportedly believes that Washington's actions towards the country extend beyond social media platforms. Officials have viewed recently introduced trade barriers and tariff measures imposed by the United States within the broader context of what Brasília considers pressure and interference by the Trump administration in Brazilian affairs.

Despite these concerns, the government appears confident that Brazil's democratic institutions and regional diplomatic standing will remain resilient amid potential political disagreements with Washington and Buenos Aires. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts