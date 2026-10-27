Sao Paulo [Brazil], October 27 (ANI): The Brazilian government has downplayed concerns that US President Donald Trump could refuse to recognise the reelection of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, expressing confidence in the resilience of the country's democratic institutions.

According to a report published by Brasil 247 on October 26, citing a source within the presidential administration, officials in Brasília consider the possibility of Washington refusing to acknowledge Lula's victory a secondary concern. The administration reportedly believes Brazil's democratic institutions are sufficiently strong to withstand such a situation.

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According to Brasil 247, A similar assessment applies to Argentina, where President Javier Milei's silence or potential refusal to recognise Lula's reelection had already been anticipated by Brazilian officials. The expectation reflects Milei's long-standing criticism of Lula and his objections to Brazil's political leadership and electoral process.

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Meanwhile, leaders from across Latin America, representing different political ideologies, were quick to congratulate Lula on his reelection. According to the report, messages of congratulations arrived from governments across the region, ranging from Ecuador to Cuba, with Milei standing out as an exception.

The Brazilian presidential administration reportedly viewed the swift regional response as consistent with its expectations. Officials consider the widespread congratulations an indication of Brazil's significance in Latin America and Lula's continued political influence across the continent.

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Relations between Brazil and the United States have become increasingly complicated in recent months, with concerns emerging in Brasília over possible American interference in the country's presidential election.

These concerns include allegations involving the Trump administration and Meta, the technology company accused of manipulating social media algorithms in ways that could disadvantage Lula. However, no definitive evidence has established that the Trump administration and Meta coordinated to interfere in Brazil's electoral process.

The Brazilian administration also reportedly believes that Washington's actions towards the country extend beyond social media platforms. Officials have viewed recently introduced trade barriers and tariff measures imposed by the United States within the broader context of what Brasília considers pressure and interference by the Trump administration in Brazilian affairs.

Despite these concerns, the government appears confident that Brazil's democratic institutions and regional diplomatic standing will remain resilient amid potential political disagreements with Washington and Buenos Aires. (ANI)

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