Brazilian Senator Bolsonaro slams Brazil-China trade model, calls for value-added manufacturing

Brasilia [Brazil], April 8 (ANI): Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has called for a major shift in Brazil's economic strategy, criticising the current trade model with China and advocating stronger industrial policies focused on value addition and job creation.

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Speaking in an interview on the Inteligencia Ltda programme, the senator argued that Brazil remains overly dependent on exporting raw materials, particularly iron ore, while importing finished technological products. He questioned why the country cannot manufacture such goods domestically, emphasising the need to strengthen internal production capabilities.

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Bolsonaro highlighted the importance of revising policies related to rare earth elements--strategic minerals essential for advanced technologies. He proposed increased technology transfer and the development of a domestic production chain, suggesting that Brazil should move beyond extraction to processing and manufacturing, thereby boosting industrial growth and employment, as reported by Brasil 247.

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The senator's remarks underscore a broader debate within Brazil on reducing reliance on commodity exports and building a more self-sufficient and diversified economy. He pointed to the absence of robust industrial policies as a key limitation in achieving higher value-added production.

During the interview, Bolsonaro also addressed international political issues, making allegations regarding foreign policy decisions involving the United States. He claimed that the lifting of sanctions against Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes was linked to an alleged understanding with the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, though he did not present evidence to support these assertions.

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On domestic policy, he advocated stricter public safety measures, including longer incarceration periods and reduced penal benefits. He argued that tougher enforcement would contribute to an immediate improvement in public security.

Bolsonaro's comments reflect his positioning ahead of potential electoral developments, focusing on economic reform, industrialisation and law-and-order policies. (ANI)

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