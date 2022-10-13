Brazil's Bolsonaro trails former President Lula ahead of runoff vote-poll

Sao Paulo, October 13
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is still lagging behind rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the runoff vote set for the end of the month, according to a poll by Genial/Quaest published on Thursday.
Former President Lula currently has 49% voter support, up 1 percentage point from last week's survey, while Bolsonaro was flat at 41%, according to the latest poll.
Pollsters were widely criticised after the first-round vote for significantly underestimating support for Bolsonaro.
The survey by pollster Genial/Quaest interviewed 2,000 people between October 10 and 12 and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51