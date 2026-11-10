BRG claims five fighters, including commander, killed after Pakistani military drone strike in Balochistan’s Kachhi

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 10 (ANI): The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) has claimed that five of its fighters, including a commander, died from injuries sustained during a Pakistani military drone strike in Balochistan’s Kachhi district on November 1, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Citing a statement issued by BRG spokesperson Dostain Baloch, TBP reported that Commander Habibullah, alias Laghari Jan, and four other fighters were ambushing a Pakistani military convoy in the Sanni area when a drone targeted them. All five sustained serious injuries and subsequently succumbed to them, the spokesperson said.

The BRG claimed that its ambush had inflicted casualties and material losses on Pakistani forces, although it did not provide any figures to substantiate the claim.

According to the TBP report, Habibullah, son of Anwar Jatoi and a resident of Sanni, joined the organisation's urban unit, Parvez Urban Warriors, in 2023. He initially carried out clandestine organisational activities before taking command of operations in urban areas.

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The BRG spokesperson described Habibullah as an instructor in explosives, mine warfare and heavy weapons, claiming that he had introduced new techniques to adapt the organisation's guerrilla operations to modern warfare.

The statement further said that Habibullah had served across several operational fronts, including Kachhi, Bolan, Dhadar, Sibi and Quetta. He reportedly moved from the urban unit to the organisation's mountain forces in 2026 and was also credited by the group with playing a key role in an operation in Bhag town.

The four other fighters killed in the incident were identified as Hazrat Jan, alias Bolani, son of Noushi Khan Jatoi; Sharif Jan, alias Commando, son of Ali Jan Jatoi; Umeed Ali, alias Nadir, son of Shah Nawaz; and Saeed Jan, alias Nana, son of Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi.

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All four were residents of Sanni in Kachhi district and had joined the BRG in 2026, according to the statement cited by TBP.

Dostain Baloch said their responsibilities within the organisation included conducting patrols, night watches and ambushes. He described their operational experiences as “practical lessons for young fighters”.

The spokesperson further claimed that the four had sacrificed their personal ambitions and comforts for the organisation and its stated objective of an independent Balochistan.

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The BRG offered a “red salute” to all five fighters, paying tribute to what it described as their ideological commitment and participation in its armed struggle. (ANI)

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