DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / 'BRICS 2026 becomes major Bharat achievement for PM Narendra Modi'

'BRICS 2026 becomes major Bharat achievement for PM Narendra Modi'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The New Delhi BRICS Summit marked a significant diplomatic achievement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strengthening India’s role in shaping an emerging multipolar world order. It also highlighted a possible new phase in India-China relations and growing strategic convergence between India and Brazil.

Writing for Brasil 247, Leonardo Attuch described the summit as a “major Bharat achievement” for PM Modi, linking India’s economic rise with its growing diplomatic influence. The term Bharat, rooted in India’s civilizational identity, reflects an approach that seeks to combine modernization, technological progress and national sovereignty with historical traditions.

Advertisement

Since Modi took office in 2014, India has maintained strong economic growth despite the disruption caused by the pandemic. This expanding economic strength is increasingly being translated into international influence. The vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, aimed at transforming India into a developed nation by the centenary of independence, forms an important part of this ambition.

Advertisement

At the summit, Prime Minister Modi presented the Global South as an active force in international affairs, arguing that developing countries should move beyond being “rule takers” and become “rule shapers.” BRICS, in this context, has emerged as an important platform for demanding greater representation in global institutions.

One of the most consequential developments was the meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi’s first India visit in seven years and his message that China and India should be “partners, not rivals” indicated a potential shift following years of tensions, particularly after the 2020 border clashes.

Advertisement

The rapprochement does not eliminate competition or unresolved issues, but it could encourage a model of competitive coexistence between the two Asian powers. Together, India and China represent nearly one-third of humanity, making their relationship consequential for the wider international system.

Brasil 247 also highlighted India’s commitment to strategic autonomy. New Delhi continues to engage with the United States while maintaining ties with Russia and seeking constructive relations with China, avoiding alignment with any single geopolitical bloc.

Brazil remains another important pillar of this multipolar framework. India and Brazil, both founding BRICS members, share interests in sovereignty, reform of multilateral institutions and greater representation for developing nations. The relationship between PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has reinforced this convergence.

The role of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who heads the New Development Bank, adds an institutional dimension. The NDB provides financing for infrastructure and sustainable development while strengthening South-South cooperation and reducing dependence on traditional financial institutions.

As Brasil 247 observed, the New Delhi Summit demonstrated that multipolarity is moving beyond political declarations toward concrete institutions and partnerships.

For PM Modi, the summit represents a major achievement: India is increasingly converting economic strength into diplomatic influence. Bharat’s message is not simply about finding a place in the existing world order, but helping shape the next one. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts