Moscow [Russia], July 7 (ANI): The Observer Research Foundation (ORF), in collaboration with the BRICS Expert Council-Russia, organised the BRICS Academic Thematic Conference on "Strengthening BRICS Connectivity: Fostering Cooperation" under India's BRICS Presidency 2026.

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The conference brought together around 120 participants from 10 BRICS member and partner countries, including policymakers, diplomats, scholars, and experts, to exchange perspectives on strengthening BRICS cooperation and connectivity.

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The conference opened with remarks by Pavel Knyazev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sous-Sherpa of the Russian Federation for BRICS; Nikhilesh Giri, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India in Russia, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Victoria Panova, Head of the BRICS Expert Council, Russia; and Nandan Unnikrishnan, Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, India.

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The speakers highlighted BRICS' growing role as a platform for inclusive multilateralism and practical cooperation, reaffirming the principles of sovereign equality, consensus-building, and mutual respect. They emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration among emerging economies and advancing global governance reforms that support a more inclusive, representative, and effective international order.

The first session, "Crossing Continents: Resilient Connectivity," examined how stronger connectivity can enhance resilience across infrastructure, trade, finance, digital systems, and people-to-people exchanges. Discussions highlighted the importance of diversified transport corridors, trusted digital ecosystems, interoperable financial systems, and inclusive connectivity initiatives that strengthen economic resilience and foster sustainable growth.

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The second session, "Corridors of Cooperation: Securing Critical Supply Chains," focused on building resilient supply chains for critical minerals and other strategic sectors that underpin the energy transition and advanced technologies. Participants emphasised the importance of diversified sourcing, regional value chains, value addition, sustainable financing, and trusted partnerships to enhance long-term resilience while supporting industrial development across BRICS economies.

The final session, "High Technologies and AI: Prospects for BRICS Cooperation," explored opportunities for collaboration in frontier technologies and artificial intelligence. Discussions underscored the importance of moving from broad AI principles to practical cooperation through interoperable regulatory frameworks, shared standards, collaborative research, digital public infrastructure, and capacity building to harness AI for inclusive innovation and sustainable development.

The conference concluded with a shared recognition that strengthening cooperation across connectivity, critical supply chains, and emerging technologies will be central to advancing the BRICS agenda. Across the discussions, participants reaffirmed the value of practical, development-oriented partnerships in building resilience, fostering innovation, and contributing to a more inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable future.

According to the official press release, all sessions and key outputs will be shared on ORF's official platforms. (ANI)

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