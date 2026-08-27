BRICS consensus, dialogue key to addressing West Asia crisis: Sources

By Sahil Pandey

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New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): India, as the current BRICS chair, has stressed that consensus, dialogue, and diplomacy remain central to the grouping's approach, amid differences among member countries over the Iran-UAE issue and the ongoing West Asia crisis.

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Official sources said the BRICS framework is based on consensus and that India, as chair, is seeking engagement and dialogue among the 11-member grouping while working towards building consensus ahead of the summit.

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"BRICS framework is based on consensus. As chair, we want engagement, dialogue with members. As chair, we are transparent. It's a large grouping, 11 members. It brings diversity, experiences. Group focuses on dialogue and diplomacy," the source said.

On the West Asia situation and the proposed joint statement, the source said discussions through the Sherpa channel are underway and India is working towards consensus among members.

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"Sherpa channel talks underway. Working on joint statement. On ministerial meetings, we have seen outcome documents. We have worked whole year, and at summit level, leaders will take stock," the source said.

India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy and is seeking language in the BRICS outcome document that reflects concerns over the crisis, including civilian protection and unhindered movement through waterways.

"India has stood for dialogue, diplomacy. Members have underlined early resolution of crisis, protection of civilians, free and unimpeded movement through waterways. Our endeavour is to have dialogue. We will continue to engage and to find landing zones," the source said.

On discussions over payment mechanisms and greater trade in national currencies, the source said the focus is on developing practical mechanisms to reduce transaction costs and that the discussions are not targeted at any particular country.

"Look at practical mechanism to reduce transaction cost, not aimed at any country. Discussions continue at finance track, technical level. Let's wait for finance ministers meet in early September," the source said.

On the New Development Bank (NDB), the source described it as a "concrete manifestation" of what BRICS can achieve and said India, as the next chair of the bank, would work to meet the aspirations of its members.

"We would like to have more balanced trade between BRICS countries," the source added.

On the political message of India's BRICS chairship, the source said New Delhi has sought to consolidate initiatives for developing economies while introducing new initiatives with a people-centric and development-oriented approach.

"We have really tried to put people-centric approach, it has been guiding framework. We focused on development-oriented outcomes which is helpful to our communities. It has been huge whole-of-nation approach," the source said.

The source said every ministry has a dedicated BRICS unit and India has also shared its experiences in areas such as UPI and digital health with partner countries.

On participation at the upcoming summit, India said it has invited 10 partner countries and has received an "encouraging response", with significant interest in the summit.

On Saudi Arabia, the source said the country was invited to join BRICS and continues to engage with the grouping, adding that Riyadh has also been invited to attend the summit.

On further BRICS expansion, the source said the grouping has already undergone "significant expansion", growing from five to 11 members and adding 10 partner countries.

"Everyone talking about consolidation. There are agreed procedures and modalities. All future discussion will be guided by consensus, framework of expansion," the source said.

On the impact of US sanctions and tariffs, the source said India is examining the implications, while noting that BRICS has already articulated its position in its declarations.

"India examining implications. BRICS has articulated its postures in declarations," the source said. (ANI)

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