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Home / World / BRICS consensus on West Asia crisis a tough call

BRICS consensus on West Asia crisis a tough call

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:29 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
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A consensus on the West Asia crisis remains elusive among members of the BRICS bloc.

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Sources say both the UAE and Iran — which are now members of the BRICS — are seeking separate mentions in any common resolution on the issue that the bloc may arrive at.

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While Iran wants the condemnation of the ‘unprovoked’ attack by the US and Israel; the UAE wants the act of Iran added to the BRICS common position, the sources added. Iran had hit back several of its neighbouring countries, including specific targets in the UAE that it believed housed US interests. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said some BRICS members were directly involved in the current situation in West Asia, which had impacted forging a consensus on the ongoing conflict.

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