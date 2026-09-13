Moscow [Russia], September 13 (ANI): Practical cooperation among BRICS countries in digital technologies is already producing tangible results, particularly in logistics, e-commerce, digital payments, and warehouse and manufacturing automation, Dmitry Taburov, CEO of MEFERI Russia, said in an interview with TV BRICS.

Taburov highlighted the strength of BRICS in combining the technological and industrial capabilities of its member countries. He noted that while some nations have strong manufacturing ecosystems, others possess expertise in software, systems integration and applied technology solutions.

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According to Taburov, greater cooperation allows businesses to combine these strengths and adapt technological products more efficiently to the specific requirements of different markets. Increasingly, he said, a product may be developed in one country while its localisation, integration and customisation are carried out in another, as reported by TV BRICS.

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Such cross-border cooperation can transform individual technological developments into complete solutions suited for businesses, warehouses, retail outlets and manufacturing facilities.

Taburov said the BRICS Summit could provide fresh momentum to practical cooperation by creating mechanisms that address the requirements of businesses. He stressed the importance of closer alignment of standards, joint testing, pilot projects and stronger connections between technology developers, manufacturers and customers.

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He also pointed out that entering a new market involves more than simply supplying equipment. Companies require reliable local partners, software adaptation, trained specialists and service support to successfully establish their solutions.

Simplifying these processes, he said, would allow businesses to expand their technologies more quickly across BRICS markets and create stronger commercial linkages among member countries.

Taburov further argued that such cooperation could strengthen technological sovereignty. By developing domestic capabilities and expertise while benefiting from the experience and technologies of partner countries, BRICS members can build greater technological resilience, as per the reports of TV BRICS.

The comments come as digital transformation becomes an increasingly important area of cooperation within BRICS. Expanding collaboration in technology and practical business applications could help companies access new markets while encouraging innovation and strengthening economic ties among member countries. (ANI)

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