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Home / World / BRICS Culture Working Group meetings under India's Presidency focus on ethical AI, heritage protection, return of cultural property

BRICS Culture Working Group meetings under India's Presidency focus on ethical AI, heritage protection, return of cultural property

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The BRICS Culture Working Group (CWG) meetings held under India's BRICS Presidency in 2026 resulted in key deliberations on strengthening cultural cooperation, protecting cultural heritage, promoting creative economies and addressing challenges related to copyright and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in creative sectors.

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The outcomes of the meetings were shared by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

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The 1st and 2nd BRICS Culture Working Group meetings, held on April 29-30 and June 5-6, respectively, focused on areas including creative economy and people-to-people cooperation, copyright and ethical AI in the creative economy, cultural heritage protection, and the return of cultural property.

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During the discussions, BRICS member states emphasised safeguarding the rights and interests of creators, artists and cultural practitioners in the rapidly evolving digital environment. The deliberations covered strengthening intellectual property frameworks, ensuring fair remuneration for creators, and promoting responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence in cultural and creative fields.

A key area of discussion was the protection of cultural heritage and the return of cultural property. Member countries stressed the need for continued dialogue, exchange of experiences and best practices, and coordinated efforts to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural artefacts.

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The member states also supported continued engagement on the return and restitution of cultural property in accordance with their respective national legal and institutional frameworks.

The recommendations and deliberations emerging from the 2nd BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting held in Varanasi have been shared with BRICS member countries.

The Second BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting concluded on June 5, bringing together representatives from BRICS nations to strengthen cooperation in cultural heritage protection, cultural property management, creative industries and culture-led sustainable development.

The meeting's second day focused on enhancing institutional cooperation for safeguarding cultural heritage and advancing collaborative approaches for preserving shared cultural legacies. Discussions also covered joint nominations under UNESCO's World Heritage, Intangible Cultural Heritage and Memory of the World programmes, the minister said.

The first BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting was hosted virtually by the Ministry of Culture.

The meeting was chaired by Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, and attended by representatives from BRICS member countries, including Russia, South Africa, Ethiopia, Indonesia, UAE, Iran, China and Brazil.

India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". The discussions during the meetings also explored the role of culture and traditional knowledge in addressing climate change and supporting sustainable development.

BRICS brings together 11 major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance and issues of global political and economic governance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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