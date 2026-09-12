BRICS Delhi Declaration puts AI at the heart of cooperation on growth, health, energy, development

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Artificial Intelligence has emerged as a key pillar of the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, with member countries underlining its potential to drive economic growth and sustainable development while calling for international cooperation to ensure AI remains safe, secure, inclusive and reliable.

The declaration recognised that “Artificial Intelligence presents immense opportunity to stimulate economic growth and sustainable development for all” and stressed the need for greater international cooperation to improve access to AI resources, promote trustworthy AI technologies, foster AI science and innovation and mitigate potential risks.

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The BRICS countries also highlighted the importance of using AI for economic growth and social good, while promoting the energy efficiency of AI systems. The declaration said such cooperation would be essential for building “a just, fair, equitable and prosperous future of all countries, especially those of the Global South.”

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The grouping also committed to implementing the BRICS Leaders' Statement on the Global Governance of Artificial Intelligence. It congratulated India on the successful holding of the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, saying the summit would contribute to strengthening international cooperation on common priorities.

The declaration also acknowledged the World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai and its contribution to strengthening international cooperation on AI “for good and for all."

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AI has also been linked to BRICS' economic, industrial and financial cooperation.

The declaration noted the work of the BRICS Centre for Industrial Competencies in supporting manufacturing companies, including SMEs, in adopting Industry 4.0 and advanced digital production technologies.

It said the platform facilitates exchanges on new industrialisation through emerging frontier technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, in accordance with the national priorities of member states.

The declaration further highlighted the growing role of digitalisation and AI in energy systems, alongside advanced data analytics. According to the statement, these technologies offer significant potential to improve system planning, grid management, renewable energy integration and operational efficiency, while strengthening cyber-resilient energy infrastructure.

The BRICS countries welcomed the Guiding Principles on Smart Grids and Energy Storage and noted the initiative to establish a BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids and Energy Storage under the Smart Grids Workstream of the BRICS Energy Research Cooperation Platform.

In the financial sector, BRICS countries welcomed the sharing of experiences on cybersecurity, AI and emerging technologies such as quantum computing. The declaration acknowledged the work of the BRICS Rapid Information Security Channel and BRICS Fintech Working Group in adopting an EMDE-centric approach to assess the opportunities and risks posed by new technologies.

It also stressed the importance of annual BRICS cyber exercises and drills, describing them as important for collective and coordinated approaches, mutual learning and practical cooperation to strengthen cyber resilience in the financial sector.

The declaration linked AI with the broader BRICS growth and development agenda as well. It welcomed the Indian Chairship's initiative to establish a BRICS Task Force on Growth and Development to address shared challenges relevant to BRICS and other emerging markets and developing economies.

The grouping welcomed a Discussion Paper on Artificial Intelligence and the Green Economy, which it said highlights opportunities to leverage AI for sustainable growth.

AI also figured prominently in the declaration's approach to intellectual property. BRICS countries called for expanded cooperation among their Intellectual Property Offices on areas including AI applications, while recognising the importance of protecting intellectual property rights in the digital environment, including for AI training purposes.

The declaration also called for fair remuneration to right holders while respecting the needs and priorities of developing countries. It recognised risks associated with the “misappropriation and misrepresentation of knowledge, heritage, and cultural values” that are insufficiently represented in datasets and AI models.

In education, BRICS countries encouraged cooperation on the safe, ethical and human-centred use of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, alongside digital literacy, academic mobility, institutional partnerships and knowledge exchange.

The declaration also called for continued cooperation in health, including the use of digital health technology and AI to strengthen preparedness for future health emergencies, alongside stronger surveillance systems, laboratory networks, local production of medical products, collaborative research and development, and capacity building.

Overall, the declaration places AI within a broader BRICS cooperation framework spanning economic growth, sustainable development, energy, industry, finance, health, education and intellectual property, while emphasising the need for international cooperation to ensure that the technology is accessible, trustworthy, secure and beneficial to all.

The declaration comes as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, with India's Chairship guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." (ANI)

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