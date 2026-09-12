BRICS emerges as most influential platform for emerging markets: Xi Jinping; says Beijing ready to work with bloc for peace in West Asia

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said BRICS has become the world's most influential cooperation platform for emerging markets and developing countries, adding that Beijing is ready to work with fellow BRICS members to contribute to peace and stability in West Asia.

Addressing the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital, Xi said the grouping's 20 years of cooperation had demonstrated its "vigorous vitality" and brought BRICS into a new stage of high-quality development.

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"Over the past two decades, the BRICS cooperation mechanism has continuously grown and developed, demonstrating vigorous vitality and becoming the most influential cooperation platform for emerging markets and developing countries in the world today," Xi said.

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Highlighting the evolution of BRICS, Xi said the grouping had expanded cooperation in trade, investment, finance, science and technology while jointly addressing challenges including the international financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

He said the Global South was growing significantly and multipolarity was becoming "unstoppable", while warning that unilateralism and power politics were surging and deficits in peace, development, security and governance were widening.

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"The BRICS countries must firmly stand on the right side of history, act as pioneers of the times, guide the international order towards a more just and equitable direction, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi said.

On innovation and economic cooperation, Xi called on BRICS countries to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, encourage open-source and open sharing, and deepen cooperation in industrial and supply chains. He also proposed a BRICS Initiative on Artificial Intelligence Empowering New Industrialization.

"Facts will prove that 'decoupling' and 'breaking supply chains' cannot hinder our development process, and 'walled courtyards' will only imprison ourselves and divide the world," he said.

Turning to global peace and security, Xi called on BRICS countries to oppose Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, respect the sovereignty of countries and constructively participate in resolving hotspot issues.

On the situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, Xi said the conflict had caused severe losses to people in the region and was not in the common interest of the international community.

He called for de-escalation, an end to the conflict and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, while stressing the need to address the root causes of the crisis, rebuild mutual trust among regional countries and construct a new security architecture.

"The Palestinian question has always been the core of the Middle East issue, and its fundamental solution lies in implementing the 'two-state solution' and achieving peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine," Xi said.

"China is willing to work with BRICS members to play its due role in achieving peace and tranquillity in the Middle East and the Gulf region," he added.

Xi also called on BRICS countries to promote exchanges and mutual learning among civilisations, deepen cooperation in culture, tourism and education, and strengthen youth exchanges.

On global governance, he said BRICS should promote a more just and equitable international governance system, uphold the authority of the United Nations and support the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core.

He also called for WTO reform, opposition to the abuse of tariffs and resistance to all forms of protectionism.

"Over the past two decades, through thick and thin, unity and cooperation have always been the source of strength for the development of the BRICS cause," Xi said, calling for greater communication and dialogue, respect for each other's core concerns and the proper handling of contradictions and differences.

Xi also announced that China will assume the BRICS presidency next year and host the 19th BRICS Summit.

"The Chinese side is willing to take this opportunity to work with all parties to build consensus, create a better future, usher in the third 'golden decade' of BRICS cooperation, and jointly create a bright prospect of prosperity and progress," he said.

Xi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for the arrangements for the New Delhi summit.

In the unanimously adopted New Delhi Declaration at the Summit, the bloc expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.

"We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States. We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law," the declaration read.

The talks took place as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 under its chairship theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". (ANI)

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