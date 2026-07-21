Chandigarh [India], July 21 (ANI): BRICS Meeting on Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM) began in Chandigarh on Tuesday, the inaugural day of the 4-day-long BRICS Health Ministerial Meeting.

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Delegates from 21 countries are participating in the ministerial meet, focusing on global cooperation in traditional healthcare systems.

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In a significant step toward expanding global healthcare cooperation, BRICS nations have agreed to establish a dedicated institutional vertical and expert working group for traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine during meetings held in Chandigarh under India's chairmanship.

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Outlining the development, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, stated that the initiative marks a major milestone ahead of the BRICS Health Ministers' Conference.

"The BRICS initiative regarding traditional medicine began with a side event; earlier today, experts in traditional medicine from all BRICS nations gathered. India proposed the formation of a working group dedicated to traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine--a proposal that was discussed and agreed upon. Thus, a dedicated institutional vertical for traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine has been established within the BRICS framework during India's chairmanship. Following the initial meeting held this morning, we will proceed to discuss and finalise the terms of reference for this group. Additionally, a BRICS side event focused on capacity building and research in traditional medicine is taking place this afternoon, with participation from all member countries. Following this side event, the main BRICS Health Ministers' Conference is scheduled to commence tomorrow," Kotecha said.

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Meanwhile, highlighting the importance of the multilateral grouping in addressing global healthcare challenges, Iranian delegate Dr. Arman Zargaran emphasised the strong presence of traditional medical systems across BRICS member states.

"BRICS is a very important framework for countries that are member states of this framework. And health is one of the most important issues that we're concerned about it and BRICS can be a good platform for all collaborations worldwide through the BRICS network. In this regard, traditional medicine is one of the important issues affecting global health, and many of the countries in the BRICS network have a very rich and very well-developed traditional medicine system that is well integrated in their healthcare system, like India, China, and Iran," Zargaran noted.

Sharing Brazil's experience and the challenges of integrating complementary medicine into its universal healthcare model, Brazilian delegate Arthur Fernandes da Silva lauded India's leadership and the collaborative spirit of member nations.

"I'm very pleased to get to know the experiences that India has with traditional and complementary and integrative medicine, as well as our partners at BRICS such as Russia, South Arabia, and South Africa with their practices and traditional and complementary medicines. In Brazil, we have a challenge, which is in the universal health care system with 200 million people, establishing the primary health care level of attention as its coordinator of care with complementary and integrative medicine. So we face a little bit of challenges with our population, teaching them and helping them to recognise the value of traditional and complementary medicines...," da Silva said.

In a series of posts on X, the Ministry of Ayush reflected on the details of the meeting and wrote, "The Ministry of Ayush, under India's BRICS Chairship 2026, convened the BRICS Meeting on Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM) on 21 July 2026 as part of the BRICS Health Track coordinated by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Chaired by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, the meeting brought together BRICS Member States to strengthen cooperation in research, education, governance, capacity building and the exchange of best practices."

"The proceedings were moderated by Ms. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush. Delegates also participated in a Chair Yoga session, highlighting the role of wellness alongside international dialogue and collaboration," the Ministry added. (ANI)

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