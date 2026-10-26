BRICS Parliamentary Forum: Iranian delegation calls India "country with incredible potential", invites Om Birla to Iran

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): An Iranian parliamentary delegation has described India as a country with “incredible potential” and invited Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to visit Iran to strengthen bilateral trade, economic ties and parliamentary exchanges, on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Iranian MP Ali Hadadi, who identified himself as the first deputy chair of the Iran-India Friendship Group and head of the Industries and Mines Committee of the Iranian Parliament, thanked India for hosting the forum and highlighted the role of BRICS in global economic development.

Advertisement

“People today expect organisations like BRICS, under the leadership of a great country like India and its role in global economic development and the emerging new global order, to play a significant role. India is a major country with incredible potential,” Hadadi said.

Advertisement

He said Iran had invited the Speaker of the Indian Parliament, Om Birla, to visit the country to expand cooperation in trade, economic affairs and bilateral exchanges.

“We have invited the Speaker of the Indian Parliament to visit Iran to enhance trade, economic ties, and bilateral exchanges,” he said.

Advertisement

Hadadi also emphasised the importance of cooperation among India, Iran and China, saying stronger engagement among the three countries could contribute to economic growth and development.

“Stronger cooperation between Iran, India, and China will positively impact the future of our nations and bring a better economic future to the entire world,” he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian MP Abbas Moghtadaei said parliamentary representatives from Iran had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the forum and discussed ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking to ANI, Moghtadaei said the discussions included potential areas where Iran could assist India and efforts to strengthen multidimensional cooperation.

He also called for greater international cooperation to address unilateralism, asserting that Iran sought to support the independence of other countries.

The Iranian Embassy in India said in a post on X that Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor received Iranian parliamentary representatives during courtesy calls, underscoring the importance of bilateral relations.

The two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum is being hosted by the Parliament of India at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi, bringing together delegations from 11 member countries and 10 partner nations.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who chairs the forum, delivered the inaugural address on Monday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)