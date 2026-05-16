"BRICS' Sessions allowed members to exchange views on political, economic security": MEA

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday highlighted that today's meeting focused on three broad themes which allowed members to exchange views and share perspectives on the main pillars of the BRICS strategic partnership.

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Dalela, while addressing the Special Briefing by MEA on BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, said that these themes were: global and regional matters; reform of global governance and the multilateral system; and "BRICS at 20".

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"During today's meeting, discussions took place around three broader themes: global and regional matters; reform of global governance and the multilateral system; and "BRICS at 20" under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability." These three sessions allowed members to exchange views and share perspectives on the main pillars of the BRICS strategic partnership: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people relations," he said.

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Dalela said that the preparations of the foreign ministers' meeting were pored over by the sherpas earlier.

"As all of you know, the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting under India's chairship was held from 14 to 15 May at Bharat Mandapam with the participation of foreign ministers and heads of delegations of BRICS members and partner countries. Prior to the foreign ministers' meeting, BRICS Sherpas also met from 11 to 13 May to prepare for the session," he said.

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He said that the visiting ministers and delegations were given a glimpse of Indian culture by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"The ministers and heads of delegation had the opportunity to call on the Honorable Prime Minister yesterday. There were also a number of bilateral engagements among the ministers during the course of this two-day meeting. The External Affairs Minister (EAM) hosted a dinner for the visiting ministers and delegations where they were given a glimpse of Indian culture," he said.

Dalela further said that members reflected on the evolution of the grouping over the last two decades and its growing relevance.

"The session on 'BRICS at 20' allowed members to reflect on the evolution of the grouping over the last two decades and its growing relevance in addressing contemporary global challenges. Ministers also reflected on the nature of cooperation during India's chairship this year under the theme building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, as well as the future direction of the grouping," he said.

Dalela further said that during the session on reforms of global governance and multilateral systems, ministers underscored the need for reformed multilateralism.

"During the session on reforms of global governance and multilateral systems, ministers underscored the need for reformed multilateralism, noting that continued delay carries a high cost. Ministers were of the view that the current multilateral system does not reflect global realities and that it is critical to respond to the needs and aspirations of countries in the Global South. In the session on global and regional matters, members exchanged perspectives on current geopolitical challenges, including their impact on the global economy," he said.

Dalela talked about the high degree of engagement among the members as several technical-level meetings across thematic sectors were held.

"I would like to underline that this meeting took place in the backdrop of productive engagement and a number of technical-level meetings across thematic sectors. We have hosted over 100 meetings since January, both virtually and in person. These covered areas such as agriculture, climate, environment, ICT, science and technology, labor, tourism, youth affairs, disaster risk reduction, industry, and finance. All BRICS members and partner countries are very appreciative and supportive of India's chairship priorities," he said.

Dalela said that the final statement issued by the Chair captures the common position of BRICS members.

"Building on the deliberations of the last two days, we have issued a Chair Statement and Outcome Document. It captures the common position of BRICS members on almost all subjects under the three pillars of the strategic partnership. The document covers global and regional matters, reforms of the UN Security Council and international financial institutions, counter-terrorism, trade, industry, artificial intelligence, energy security, climate, biodiversity, health, agricultural productivity, food security, supply chain resilience, and people-to-people exchanges," he said.

Dalela said that as the world wades through uncertainty, that BRICS must work purposefully to find common ground for achieving practical solutions.

"The world today is navigating a period of unprecedented geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Ongoing conflicts, economic volatility, climate-related risks, and technological disruptions are reshaping the global landscape. There is a common view that BRICS must work purposefully to find common ground for achieving practical, actionable, inclusive, and development-oriented solutions through sustained engagement. I'm sure you have seen the EAM's statement, so I will not go into further detail," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chair's Statement and Outcome Document at BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting said that on the landmark occasion of the 20th anniversary of BRICS, the Ministers reiterated their commitment to reforming and improving global governance by promoting a more just, equitable, agile, effective, efficient, responsive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system in the spirit of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.(ANI)

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