BRICS summit 2026: Jaishankar meets Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin in New Delhi as the 18th BRICS summit began, with the two leaders focusing on bilateral ties.

He appreciated Uruguay’s support for the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and MERCOSUR (Mercado Común del Sur), also known as the Southern Common Market.

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“A good conversation on advancing our ties including in trade, connectivity and culture. Agreed on a focused roadmap to that end. Appreciate Uruguay’s support for deepening partnership with CELAC and MERCOSUR,” Jaishankar posted on X.

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“Received Uruguay’s Instrument of Ratification to the International Solar Alliance,” he added.

In July, Binoy George was appointed as India's next Ambassador to Uruguay. As India and Uruguay continue to deepen ties, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, Ambassador of Uruguay to India, welcomed India's decision to open an embassy in Uruguay next month, describing it as an important step in strengthening bilateral ties.

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Amarillacalled for greater high-level engagement between the two countries, saying Uruguay would be pleased to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would also like to see the President of Uruguay visit India.

He said Latin America expects to remain a strong partner as India advances towards becoming a developed economy, adding that there is significant scope to expand cooperation across productive sectors.

Guani Amarilla said Latin America has increasingly emerged as an important partner for India and stressed the need to further deepen economic engagement between the two regions.

Jaishankar also met his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira in New Delhi as the 18th BRICS Summit commenced. He said the two sides discussed enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, defence, energy, agriculture and space.

Lubetkin arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. Upon his arrival, the Foreign Affairs Minister was warmly received by senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The meetings came as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of the expanded grouping to deliberate on issues of global and regional importance.

India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries, i.e. Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. (ANI)

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