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Home / World / BRICS Summit 2026: Malaysian PM showcases love for Bollywood with Kishore Kumar song

BRICS Summit 2026: Malaysian PM showcases love for Bollywood with Kishore Kumar song

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ANI
Updated At : 01:17 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Infusing a distinctive cultural resonance into his official visit to the national capital, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim blended statecraft with classic Bollywood melodies, spontaneously performing Kishore Kumar’s timeless track "Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat" from the 1965 film Teen Devian.

Anwar, participating in the BRICS Summit, delivered the musical rendition during his stay at a Delhi hotel. The performance showcased the iconic composition by S D Burman alongside lyrics penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri, reflecting a long-standing personal appreciation for Hindi cinema that frequently surfaces during his diplomatic engagements.

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Demonstrating a similar affinity for Indian popular culture during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier diplomatic outreach, Anwar previously shared an official video montage set against the popular track "Bole Chudiyan" from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

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Beyond these cultural exchanges, the Malaysian leader praised India's rich civilisational heritage and history, while voicing optimism that outstanding geopolitical issues between India and Pakistan would find a peaceful resolution.

This official visit marks Anwar's inaugural journey to India since assuming office as Malaysia's prime minister in 2022.

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The renewed diplomatic dialogue successfully yielded a formal elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, accompanied by the signing of multiple pacts spanning digital technology and tourism cooperation.

Continuing his schedule, Anwar held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, where he remarked on the Indian leader's wide reach, stating, “See, Prime Minister Modi is so popular; I got so many messages to pass on regards to him.”

Malaysia participated in the high-level dialogue as a BRICS Partner Country, engaging in deliberations focused on global governance, sustainable development, trade, investment, and digital transformation. The leaders' gala dinner further featured cultural showcases, including the "Navarasa – The Universe of Shared Emotions" performance and the "One Rhythm, Many Cultures" BRICS Symphony, celebrating artistic collaborations across member and partner states.

The diplomatic engagement succeeded the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026, wherein member states championed institutional reforms in global governance and reinforced multilateral cooperation for developing economies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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