BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday arrived at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit 2026 under India’s chairship.

Xi Jinping was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue.

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As he arrived in New Delhi, in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Warm welcome to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on his arrival in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @JitinPrasada at the airport. We look forward to constructive discussions as BRICS continues to advance cooperation and contribute to a more balanced, representative and multipolar world.”

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The Chinese President Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese news agency said.

PM Modi and Xi are scheduled to hold a much-awaited bilateral meeting this evening on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

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PM Modi also welcomed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Bharat Mandapam.

He also met and welcomed Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the venue.

PM Modi was accompanied by EAM S Jaishankar to the venue.

Leaders representing the BRICS nations at the summit will hold a closed session on "Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism" at the Summit Hall.

The leaders will also witness the Bharat Innovates Exhibition.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions.

For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings.

With his Ethiopian counterpart, he discussed defence, investment linkages, critical minerals and clean energy with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, stating that the two nations are taking an “old friendship into new frontiers.”

“India and Ethiopia are taking an old friendship into new frontiers! Delighted to welcome PM Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali on his first visit to India. Today’s talks covered: Defence. Capacity building. Investment linkages. Critical minerals. Clean energy. Healthcare. Together, we will also strengthen India-Africa ties and amplify the voice of the Global South,” PM Modi posted on X.

Following his meeting with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, PM Modi hailed the growing defence partnership and expanding two-way investments between the two nations. (ANI)

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