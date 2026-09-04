BRICS summit in India set for success: Russian envoy Denis Alipov praises New Delhi’s leadership ahead of BRICS Summit

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Russia's Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, on Friday praised India's leadership of the BRICS grouping, expressing strong confidence in the success of the upcoming summit and commending New Delhi's proactive role in steering the bloc.

Speaking on the preparations and momentum under India's presidency, Ambassador Alipov, in an exclusive interview with ANI ahead of the Summit, highlighted New Delhi’s ability to drive multi-sectoral progress while introducing key operational frameworks.

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"I'd like to say that the BRICS summit and the Indian chairship this year are set for success. India has managed its chairship in the format very ably, very successfully, have done hundreds of meetings at the ministerial level," Alipov stated.

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The envoy noted that India has seamlessly carried forward existing multilateral projects while contributing fresh momentum. "We have moved forward on various tracks and projects that were proposed by previous chairs and by us in 2024 when we presided over BRICS," he said.

Pointing to New Delhi's strategic vision for the economic and technological integration of the group, Alipov singled out several pioneer platforms championed during India's tenure.

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"India has also proposed its own initiatives, like smart grids, energy storage, startup innovation hub, incubator network, logistics supply chain framework, and many more," the envoy noted.

The Russian envoy said discussions had moved forward on several initiatives proposed by previous BRICS chairs, including Russian proposals such as a grain exchange initiative, cross-border payments and a new investment platform.

He also highlighted several initiatives proposed by India, including smart grids, energy storage, a startup innovation hub, an incubator network and a logistics and supply chain framework.

“On all these tracks we have moved forward, progressed; the agenda is very rich. I’m sure the discussion is going to be very substantial,” Alipov said.

According to the Russian Ambassador, BRICS discussions broadly revolve around three areas: security, economic development, and people-to-people contacts and cultural cooperation.

“On all these tracks we have progressed. And from this angle, it’s safe to say already that the chairmanship of India this year has become a huge success and the summit will confirm that,” he said.

Alipov affirmed that the results of the chairship speak for themselves ahead of the high-level meeting. "It's safe to say already that the chairship of India this year has become a huge success, and the summit will confirm that," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the BRICS Summit in India, with his visit likely to provide an opportunity for discussions on bilateral ties as well as broader issues concerning the grouping.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will be hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on 12–13 September 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees.

India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First", said MEA in a press release earlier

The leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance.

Notably, under India’s Chairship this year, over 350 meetings and high-level engagements have been held in over 25 cities across India to further strengthen the BRICS strategic partnership across three fundamental pillars: political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held its Chairship three times in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS Chairship on 1 January 2026. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes twenty years since its establishment. (ANI)

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