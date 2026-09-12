New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Chinese journalist Ren Yan on Saturday said that the 18th BRICS Summit being hosted by India has provided a good platform for the leaders of India and China to meet and discuss issues of mutual interest, asserting that the two countries can work together and support each other as good neighbours.

Speaking to ANI, Ren Yan said Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India after seven years and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an opportunity to further improve bilateral relations.

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“The Chinese president is visiting India after 7 long years. As we all know, China and India are good neighbours and also have great civilisations. I think the BRICS summit has provided a good platform for both leaders of China and India to meet together and discuss many issues. So I think it's a good opportunity for both leaders of our two nations to better the relationship between our two countries,” Ren Yan said.

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On India and China taking forward cooperation as the current and next BRICS chairs, Ren Yan said both countries can support each other and cooperate closely.

“This year India hosts such a BRICS summit, and I find India has made full preparations for the success of the global event. And next year, China will host the BRICS summit. And I remember last year at the Shanghai Cooperation Summit, the India Premier Modi also led a big delegation to attend the event. Yeah, we are good neighbours. We are also initial members of the BRICS. Yeah, this year India is the host. Next year, China is host. We help each other, support each other and cooperate hand in hand,” he said.

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On discussions around linking payment systems among BRICS countries and promoting trade in local currencies, Ren Yan said the grouping has provided a platform for Global South countries to strengthen cooperation across several sectors, including finance.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the birth of BRICS. Yeah. And for the last 20 years, BRICS has provided a good platform for the Global South countries to cooperate in many areas like trade, technology, and also people-to-people exchange,” he said.

“Regarding the payment of financial cooperation, I think BRICS will, I think provide a good platform for the Global South countries to enhance more closely in many areas, just like such as the financial sector,” he added.

The remarks come as Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Saturday for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Xinhua reported. President Xi will hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi later on Saturday.

The Chinese President Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese news agency said.

According to a Xinhua report Xi Jinping is expected to advance proposals on Global South cooperation at the BRICS summit much as he did during the SCO Summit in Bikshek.

The report stated that both groupings -- BRICS and SCO -- have expanded their membership and networks of developing partners. Their members together represent more than half of the world’s population and about 30 per cent of the global economy.

The editorial noted that this year marks the 25th founding anniversary of the SCO and the 20th anniversary of the BRICS cooperation mechanism. Over the years, both groupings have expanded their membership and networks of developing partners. Xi has backed the expansion of both groupings and introduced initiatives including the “BRICS Plus” cooperation approach and the concept of building an SCO community with a shared future.

At the SCO summit, XI called for stronger cooperation among countries of the Global South. The Chinese president said the SCO “takes root in the Global South, its heart beats with the Global South, and it is an important pillar of South-South cooperation” while noting that BRICS was “standing at the forefront of the Global South."

Emphasising Beijing's commitment to building a constructive relationship with New Delhi, Ambassador Xu Feihong stated that China intends to follow the framework established by both heads of state.

"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," the envoy said.

Xi's visit is particularly significant, as it would mark his first trip to India since his informal meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Mamallapuram in 2019 for the 2nd India-China Informal Summit.

The visit also comes against the backdrop of efforts by the two sides to stabilise bilateral ties following years of tensions along the Line of Actual Control. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)