“BRICS summit should focus on peace”, says Russian blogger Anastasia Golyakova as international journalists cover summit

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): As the 18th BRICS Summit got underway in New Delhi, international journalists covering the gathering welcomed the bloc’s discussions on expanding economic cooperation, local-currency trade and digital payment systems, with a Russian blogger also calling for greater focus on peace amid conflicts around the world.

Speaking to ANI, Co-founder of Think BRICS and Russian blogger Anastasia Golyakova, who is visiting India for the first time, said the summit had been welcoming and expressed hope that discussions would go beyond trade and cooperation to address global conflicts.

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“This is my first visit to India and New Delhi. The BRICS summit has been very welcoming. I hope the summit focuses not only on trade and cooperation but also on peace, given the many conflicts around the world,” Golyakova said.

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She also highlighted Russia’s economic resilience despite sanctions and said cooperation among BRICS countries, particularly India and China, was strengthening the bloc.

“Despite severe sanctions, Russia’s economy is doing well, and cooperation with friendly BRICS countries, including India and China, makes us stronger,” she said.

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On discussions around a common payment mechanism and greater use of local currencies, Golyakova said, “Greater use of local currencies and digital payment systems can further strengthen cooperation.”

Alyaa Aldhanhani, a journalist with Khaleej Times in the UAE, said the BRICS Summit was an important platform for leaders from different countries to discuss business and other areas of cooperation.

“For me, I see the BRICS summit as a very good event for all the leaders to come from around the world and discuss a lot of things, business and anything, and it's helping everyone in the country have a connection with others and experiences,” Aldhanhani said.

She also spoke about her first visit to India and said she had visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. “It’s a breathtaking place and historical as well, and the story behind it was very interesting,” she said.

Aldhanhani also praised the special media kit provided to journalists covering the BRICS Summit, calling it “very beautiful” and noting that it contained snacks and products carrying the BRICS Summit logo.

Meanwhile, Daniel Tirunesh Shiferaw, a journalist with Eyudan Media in Ethiopia, welcomed the idea of a payment system for BRICS countries, saying it could benefit Ethiopia and other member states.

“If it happens, we will be happy for it because we are expecting this to happen, the payment system especially for the BRICS countries. We are waiting for it, and when it happens, I hope for Ethiopia and also the BRICS member countries; it will be a benefit for all of them,” Shiferaw said.

Asked about the impact of sanctions and ongoing conflicts on the BRICS Summit, Shiferaw said his focus was primarily on business, economics, entrepreneurship and technology.

“I’m focusing on the business area, especially if you are asking me about business, economic spread, entrepreneurship, technology,” he said.

Shiferaw said the BRICS grouping could create greater opportunities for member countries and the wider global economy through stronger economic cooperation.

“Before it started, I heard about this, especially India Prime Minister have mentioned that most of their BRICS member countries, around 40 per cent, trades is communicating with the BRICS member countries,” he said.

“Based on that, we hope this, this one is good for BRICS member countries and also for the rest of the world. If it happens very well and also if they are managing well,” he added.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Alongwith 10 partner countries--Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions.

For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms. (ANI)

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