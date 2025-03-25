Bridging Cultures Through Fashion: University of Haifa students wrap up study trip to India

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The Fashion Design Department of the University of Haifa recently concluded a nine-day study trip to India, blending innovation, sustainability, and traditional craftsmanship.

The group of students, led by the Department head, Rachel Getz Saloman, and lecturer Tamara Efrat, participated in an intensive program of workshops, research, and creative collaborations.

Advertisement

According to the Israel Embassy in India statement, the visit was part of their course "Fashion Studio--Craft Smart Technologies," which aimed at exploring the intersection of heritage craft and contemporary design. The Embassy facilitated a cross-cultural exchange in the field of fashion and design.

Advertisement

According to an Israel Embassy in India statement, the students collaborated with Instant Karma, an advanced technology factory in Delhi, where they learned about sustainable design practices and created clothing sets combining hand-crafted pieces with technologically manufactured items.

The Israel Embassy in India stated in a statement, "In collaboration with the JD Academy of Textiles and Fashion, arranged with the support of Ms. Avital Barak, Cultural Attache at the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, the students spent a day at the academy. They attended a lecture, toured the campus, and participated in a batik workshop to further enhance their understanding of traditional textile methods."

The students also visited Rajasthan's Jaipur city, where they learned about the state's textile heritage. They explored India's rich block-printing industry and took part in hands-on workshops, including tie-dye, embroidery, and local printing techniques, gaining first-hand experience of India's celebrated artisanal traditions.

In the statement, Rachel Getz Saloman said, "I welcome this wonderful collaboration. India is an empire of inspiration for designers and artists. It is a place where craft is alive and kicking and is at the heart of culture and society. For us, this is an unforgettable experience and I sincerely thank the Israeli Cultural Attache in New Delhi, the JD Academy, and the Instant Karma factory for this opportunity. I hope this collaboration will continue and I very much look forward to coming here next year."

The Israel Embassy in India expressed commitment to promoting meaningful partnerships that boost cultural exchange, creativity, and innovation. It further said, "This partnership stands as a testament to the growing people-to-people relations between India and Israel." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)