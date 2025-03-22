DT
Home / World / Bridging cultures through Japanese cuisine

Bridging cultures through Japanese cuisine

To preserve authentic flavours, traditional Japanese restaurants, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, open their kitchens to foreign trainees.
ANI
Updated At : 05:21 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Kyoto (Japan), March 22 (ANI): To preserve authentic flavours, traditional Japanese restaurants, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, open their kitchens to foreign trainees.

Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Miho Mori, "I think it is good opportunity for foreign chefs to learn correct treatment of ingredients in limited time and how to show the seasonal ingredients.

The famed Kikunoi restaurant opens its doors to foreign trainees, sharing the art of traditional Japanese cuisine.

Masahito Tsuji, Kikunoi, "I think foreign chefs can recognize about cuisine by watching and body language. Bout such method has the limitation for understanding. In that case we use translation application to make smooth communication. Of course I hope they will return to home country to cook authentic Japanese cuisine acceptable for mother country's customers".

Jorge Ramos, Chef from Mexico said, "It was more delicious than the soup stock we made. I learned the true taste of "Ichiban-dashi."

Yasuo Asai, Asai Kaiseki Cuisine, "After he returns to Mexico, I hope he will introduce about authenticity of Japanese traditional restaurants".

Founded 260 years ago, the renowned Uosaburo restaurant preserves its timeless interior and authentic cooking traditions, offering a deep dive into the essence of Japanese cuisine.

Yuichiro Araki, Uosaburo, said "When foreigners come, the employees, including me, will be able to work together to learn from the base of cooking again. I think that's a very valuable opportunity. After they have studied in Kyoto and returned to their home countries, I hope they will continue to cook real Japanese cuisine.

Owners of traditional Japanese restaurants deeply value the dedication of foreign trainees.

This cross-cultural exchange enriches both sides and helps carry authentic Japanese cuisine beyond borders. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

