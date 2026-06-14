Bridging Talent and capital: PM Modi, French President Macron launch 'Bharat Innovates 2026' in Nice

Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron officially inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 on Sunday, marking a pivotal moment in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

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The high-profile event, held in Nice, serves as a cornerstone of the "India-France Year of Innovation" and aims to catalyse deep-tech collaboration by linking India's burgeoning startup ecosystem with global investment networks.

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Reflecting on the depth of the Indo-French alliance, PM Modi highlighted that while many nations engage in trade, the bond between India and France is unique due to its foundation of shared values and common goals.

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He noted that the partnership has evolved from security to sustainability, citing joint efforts such as the International Solar Alliance and ongoing dialogues on Artificial Intelligence as evidence of their commitment to solving global challenges.

He said, "This relationship has connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration, shared values and shared vision. Based on the foundation of this relationship, we have together launched new initiatives and guided new ideas in the past few years. We have also made every effort to find solutions to global challenges. Be it the International Solar Alliance, AI-related dialogues, or our partnership from security to sustainability - meaning, our two nations have worked together in finding solutions to challenges related to humanity. In February this year, the India-France Year of Innovation was started. I am delighted that today we are inaugurating 'Bharat Innovates' with France."

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PM Modi also distinguished the India-France relationship from traditional, transaction-based diplomacy. While many international partnerships are confined to trade quotas, tariff negotiations, or temporary alliances, the Indo-French bond is rooted in strategic autonomy, mutual respect, and a desire to act as a "force for global good."

He said, "Different countries across the world do trade with each other and also strike strategic partnerships with each other. But there are a few relations which are driven by shared vision, besides shared interests. India-France relations are one such tie."

Bharat Innovates 2026 brings together a formidable group of stakeholders designed to accelerate innovation: 120 Indian deep-tech innovators selected for their potential to impact global markets, 15 leading Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including India's premier technical institutes, over 500 investors, ranging from venture capital firms to global industry leaders.

The conclave focuses on 13 strategic sectors, including semiconductors, space technology, advanced computing, biotechnology, and healthcare. By facilitating technology validation, pilot projects, and manufacturing partnerships, the event serves as a launchpad for Indian startups to scale internationally.

Recalling his recent discussions with President Macron, PM Modi reiterated the shared belief that the two nations must work in tandem to address the complex challenges of the 21st century. The inauguration of this platform is a direct execution of that commitment, positioning India as a "trusted and reliable partner" in the global innovation landscape.

He said, "During his visit to India, President Macron had said that for the solutions to the challenges of this century, India and France will have to step forward together. I can proudly say today that this initiative is a step forward in that direction. This platform of 'Bharat Innovates' is becoming a bridge between Indian talent and European capital - a platform where India's young minds are receiving the opportunity to connect with European expertise."

Following this engagement in Nice, the Prime Minister will visit Slovakia and will be back to Evian and Paris, where he is set to further deepen bilateral and multilateral partnerships, including discussions at the upcoming G7 summit.

PM Modi will visit Evian and Paris from June 16 to 18, where he will engage in broader multilateral dialogues, including high-level discussions at the G7 summit alongside other global leaders. (ANI)

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