Bridging the Volga and the Ganga: TIME Forum in Kazan heralds new era in India-Russia ties

By Prabhdeep Singh

Advertisement

Kazan [Russia], October 13 (ANI): On the banks of the Volga, in the heart of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, a quiet yet powerful diplomatic signal was sent this week in Kazan: India and Russia are not only open for business -- they are entering a bold new phase of regional partnership.

Advertisement

The Tatarstan India Mutual Efficiency (TIME) Business Forum, held from October 8-9 in Kazan, gathered over 3,000 participants, 93 speakers, and delegations from 22 Indian states and 35 Russian regions.

Advertisement

Over two packed days, 15 expert sessions and the signing of 19 cooperation agreements laid the foundation for a decentralized, multipolar model of bilateral engagement -- and set the stage for President Vladimir Putin's anticipated visit to India this December.

Advertisement

In the midst of geopolitical turbulence -- including recent friction between New Delhi and Washington over tariffs and India's strategic oil imports from Russia -- the TIME Forum emerged as a symbol of strategic continuity and trust between India and Russia.

"We have very deep and extensive potential to cooperate; no wonder when we decided to expand our diplomatic presence in Russia, Kazan was one of the first places chosen for an Indian consulate," said Vinay Kumar, India's Ambassador to Russia, during the Forum.

https://x.com/IndEmbMoscow/status/1975828985419604425

Kazan had already proven as a successful host of the XVI BRICS Summit in 2024. "The new consulate, set to open in a few weeks, will enhance visa and consular services, offer commercial support, and broaden India's outreach in Russia's dynamic Volga region," Ambassador Vinay Kumar said.

"This is not just about Moscow and Delhi anymore," a senior Russian official noted at the plenary. "This is about Tatarstan and Telangana. Kaluga and Kerala. Regions matter -- and we are ready to work together."

The Forum's theme, "Mutual Efficiency", reflected both nations' shared goal of building resilient economic corridors, from pharmaceuticals and digital technology to traditional medicine, education, and energy.

Russian delegates included Sergey Cheremin, Minister for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, and senior leadership from Kaluga, a region already known for robust Indo-Russian industrial cooperation.

Indian representation was strong and diverse, with dignitaries like Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary at India's Ministry of AYUSH; Dana Kishore and Sandeep Kumar Sultania from Telangana; and Hemlata Diwakar, Mayor of Agra.

A Tatarstan-India Fashion Show, a friendly cricket match, and even a cyber tournament (Counter-Strike and FIFA) reflected the Forum's appeal to youth, creatives, and tech communities.

The Indian Culture Day, a digital art workshop by Varun Desai, and the Indian Film Festival, inaugurated by Ambassador Vinay Kumar, turned Kazan into a stage for India's soft power and cultural diplomacy.

https://x.com/IndEmbMoscow/status/1976199650412724298

While no major announcements were made at the Forum, its timing and tone were unmistakable. With President Putin expected in India this December, the TIME Forum likely served as a precursor for larger strategic moves, both economic and diplomatic. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)