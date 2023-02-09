Briefed 40 nations on Chinese ‘spy’ balloon, claims US admn

Washington, February 8

The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that Washington shot down on Saturday for spying over US territory, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday briefed nearly 150 foreign diplomats across 40 embassies, the official said, while in Beijing the US embassy gathered foreign diplomats on Monday and Tuesday to present US findings about the balloon.

“We want to make sure that we are sharing as much as we can with countries around the world who may also be susceptible to these types of operations,” the senior administration official said.

The appearance of the Chinese balloon over the United States last week caused political outrage in Washington and prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing that both countries had hoped would patch their frayed relations. Blinken would have arrived in Beijing on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address that he would cooperate with rival China, but vowed “to protect the country,” in a reference to the spy balloon that traveled across America. — Reuters

