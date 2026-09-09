Britain, Canada & France sanction Israeli settlements

Israel said Tuesday it was closing Britain’s consulate in East Jerusalem in response to plans by the UK, France and Canada to block imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“Today marks a further turning point in our approach to protecting the two-state solution,” UK PM Andy Burnham, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian PM Mark Carney said in a joint statement. Britain will also no longer participate in a US-led coordination mission for Gaza, and some British officials and other nationals would be banned from entering Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said.

Advertisement

“The British move is morally distorted, and constitutes blatant interference in the affairs of a sovereign state and its electoral process,” he said, describing comments by Foreign Minister Ed Miliband as accusations that were “outrageous lies”.

Advertisement

‘UAE warned Bibi days before Oct 7 attack’

PM Benjamin Netanyahu was directly warned by the UAE President that Hamas was planning a major offensive just days before the militant group attacked on October 7, 2023, according to an Israeli newspaper report.