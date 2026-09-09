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Home / World / Britain, Canada & France sanction Israeli settlements

Britain, Canada & France sanction Israeli settlements

In response, Tel Aviv to close UK consulate in East Jerusalem

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Agencies
London/Tel Aviv, Updated At : 12:58 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. Photo: ANI
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Israel said Tuesday it was closing Britain’s consulate in East Jerusalem in response to plans by the UK, France and Canada to block imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“Today marks a further turning point in our approach to protecting the two-state solution,” UK PM Andy Burnham, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian PM Mark Carney said in a joint statement. Britain will also no longer participate in a US-led coordination mission for Gaza, and some British officials and other nationals would be banned from entering Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said.

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“The British move is morally distorted, and constitutes blatant interference in the affairs of a sovereign state and its electoral process,” he said, describing comments by Foreign Minister Ed Miliband as accusations that were “outrageous lies”.

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