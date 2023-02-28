Britain, EU sign new trade deal to resolve Brexit rift

PTI

London, February 27

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday unveiled a “decisive breakthrough” in achieving a new deal with the European Union (EU) to resolve the post-Brexit trade dispute related to Northern Ireland.

After weeks of intensive negotiations, Sunak was joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a final set of in-person talks in Windsor, south east England, after which the duo addressed the media to confirm a new “Windsor Framework”.

It replaces the previous Northern Ireland Protocol to prevent a hard border between UK territory Northern Ireland and EU member-state Ireland.

“I’m pleased to report that we have now made a decisive breakthrough. Together we have changed the original protocol and are today announcing the new Windsor framework,” Sunak said.

EU President Von der Leyen echoed Sunak’s optimism to say that the UK and EU can now open a new chapter in their post-Brexit ties.