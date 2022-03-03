Britain heaps sanctions on Russia, Belarus

London, March 2
Britain has piled on further sanctions against Russia and also imposed a first wave of punitive measures against Belarus for its role in the invasion of Ukraine. Russian ships have been banned from British ports in a fresh raft of UK sanctions against Moscow announced on Tuesday. The ban includes any vessels owned or operated by anyone connected to Russia, with UK authorities given new powers to detain Russian vessels.
In what was termed as the "first tranche" of sanctions against Belarus, four senior defence officials and two military enterprises have been sanctioned with immediate effect under the UK's Russia sanctions regime.
Casualty count
498 Russian troops killed, 1,597 hurt, says Russian Defence Ministry spokesman
2,870 Ukrainian troops killed, 3,700 hurt, 572 captured, claims Russia (no confirmation from Ukraine)
“We are inflicting economic pain on Putin and those closest to him. We will not rest until Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is restored," maintained United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations