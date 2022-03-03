Britain heaps sanctions on Russia, Belarus

PTI

London, March 2

Britain has piled on further sanctions against Russia and also imposed a first wave of punitive measures against Belarus for its role in the invasion of Ukraine. Russian ships have been banned from British ports in a fresh raft of UK sanctions against Moscow announced on Tuesday. The ban includes any vessels owned or operated by anyone connected to Russia, with UK authorities given new powers to detain Russian vessels.

In what was termed as the "first tranche" of sanctions against Belarus, four senior defence officials and two military enterprises have been sanctioned with immediate effect under the UK's Russia sanctions regime.

Casualty count 498 Russian troops killed, 1,597 hurt, says Russian Defence Ministry spokesman 2,870 Ukrainian troops killed, 3,700 hurt, 572 captured, claims Russia (no confirmation from Ukraine)

“We are inflicting economic pain on Putin and those closest to him. We will not rest until Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is restored," maintained United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. —