Russia has lost a third of its forces in Ukraine, says Britain

London, May 15
Russia has probably lost around a third of the ground forces it deployed to Ukraine and its offensive in the Donbas region "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule", British military intelligence said on Sunday.
"Despite small-scale initial advances, Russia has failed to achieve substantial territorial gains over the past month whilst sustaining consistently high levels of attrition," the British defence ministry said on Twitter.
"Russia has now likely suffered losses of one third of the ground combat force it committed in February." It said Russia was unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days.
Since Russia's invasion on February 24, Ukraine's military has forced Russia's commanders to abandon an advance on the capital Kyiv, before making rapid gains in the northeast and driving them away from the second biggest city of Kharkiv.
A Ukrainian counteroffensive has been under way near the Russian-held town of Izium, though Ukraine's military reported on Sunday that Russian forces were advancing elsewhere in the Donbas region, the main theatre of war over the past month.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, SGPC condemns incident
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said governments of Pak...
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...
‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death
Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...
Chintan Shivir: Call to ban EVMs, return to paper ballot among top items on Congress wishlist
Japan and US returned to paper ballots after acknowledging g...
Thomas Cup Finals: Shuttlers on a roll as India leads 2-nil
Indian pair of S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeat Indones...