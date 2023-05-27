British Airways cancels 42 flights

London, May 26
British Airways cancelled dozens of flights on Friday due to computer problems, disrupting the plans of thousands of travellers at the start of a busy holiday weekend.
Most of the 42 affected flights were on short-haul routes to and from Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport. — AP
