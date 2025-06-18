DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / British Columbia Premier to ask PM Carney to declare Bishnoi gang as 'terrorist group'

British Columbia Premier to ask PM Carney to declare Bishnoi gang as 'terrorist group'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Jun 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

British Columbia [Canada], June 18 (ANI): Canadian politician and the premier of British Columbia, David Eby, is set to ask Canadian PM Mark Carney to declare the Bishnoi gang a "terrorist group", as reported by the Vancouver Sun.

Advertisement

As per the Vancouver Sun, Eby said that this is an issue of huge concern not only in British Columbia but also in Alberta and Ontario.

As per the Vancouver Sun, he said on Tuesday that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had been linked to extortions and other crimes against South Asian community members in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

Advertisement

Hence, he said he would write to Prime Minister Mark Carney to ask that the gang be given the terrorist designation "to enable police to be able to use the necessary tools to investigate."

According to the Vancouver Sun, police have said South Asian community members are being extorted for cash under the threat of violence or death, and the gang has been linked to some of those threats.

Advertisement

Noting that the Canadian federal government had taken a similar action against a Mexican drug cartel, Eby said, "This is a serious step. We don't make this recommendation lightly, but this activity strikes at public confidence in the justice system, in our democracy."

As per the Vancouver Sun, Satish Kumar, the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Temple and owner of Reflections Banquet Halls, said his life was threatened after he said he wouldn't pay USD 2 million to an extortionist.

Earlier in May, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested a key aide of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang who was helping members of the syndicate with fake passports to evade arrest by fleeing the country, the agency said.

Rahul Sarkar, who was running the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's passport module, has been remanded to NIA custody by the agency's Special Court at Patiala House, New Delhi, for further examination. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts