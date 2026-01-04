DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / British, French warplanes strike suspected IS weapons facility in Syria

British, French warplanes strike suspected IS weapons facility in Syria

The two countries are part of the US-led coalition that has been fighting IS militants for more than a decade

article_Author
AP
Damascus (Syria), Updated At : 04:45 PM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
Advertisement

Britain and France carried out a joint airstrike in central Syria on an underground facility where members of the Islamic State group are suspected to have stored weapons and explosives.

Advertisement

Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a statement guided bombs were used Saturday evening to target a number of access tunnels down to the structure in the mountains just north of the historic town of Palmyra in the country's Homs province.

Advertisement

The two countries are part of the US-led coalition that has been fighting IS militants for more than a decade.

Advertisement

Britain's defence ministry said Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets were supported by a Voyager refuelling tanker, and were joined by French aircraft in the strike. It said Paveway IV guided bombs targeted a number of access tunnels down to the facility, and initial indications suggest the target was "engaged successfully.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said the UK was determined to “stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies” to “stamp out any resurgence” of IS.

Advertisement

“This operation, to eliminate dangerous terrorists who threaten our way of life, shows how our armed forces are ready to step up, all year round, keeping Britain secure at home and strong abroad," he said.

The French military said in a statement Sunday on X that the strikes were aimed at “preventing the resurgence” of the IS group as “the fight against terrorism remains a priority” for France and its partners.

There was no immediate comment from Syria's government on the strikes. Syria joined the anti-IS coalition late last year.

Despite its defeat in Syria in 2019, IS sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq, where the extremists once declared their caliphate. UN experts say IS still commands between 5,000 and 7,000 members across its former stronghold in Syria and Iraq.

Last month, the Trump administration launched military strikes in Syria to “eliminate” IS fighters and weapons sites in retaliation for an ambush attack near Palmyra that killed two US troops and an American civilian interpreter days earlier.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts