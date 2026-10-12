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Home / World / British High Commission celebrates King Charles III’s birthday in Delhi amid deepening India-UK ties

British High Commission celebrates King Charles III’s birthday in Delhi amid deepening India-UK ties

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ANI
Updated At : 05:50 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The British High Commission in India on Monday hosted the 'King’s Birthday Party' in New Delhi to celebrate King Charles III, the United Kingdom’s Head of State, with the event highlighting growing bilateral ties following the implementation of the landmark India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

According to the British High Commission, the annual celebration brought together UK government representatives, business and university leaders, and a delegation of eight mayors and leaders from northern England. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh was invited as the Chief Guest.

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UK Secretaries of State Dame Angela Eagle, Douglas Alexander and Jonathan Reynolds were also part of the event, reflecting the importance attached to strengthening engagement between the two countries.

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British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron said the occasion celebrated the King's commitment to environmental issues and closer relations between India and the UK.

“The King’s Birthday Party is an opportunity to celebrate His Majesty The King, a passionate environmentalist and advocate for closer UK and India ties,” Cameron said.

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She added that the bilateral partnership had grown in strength and ambition in 2026, with the landmark free trade agreement now in effect.

According to the British High Commission, the trade agreement has created opportunities across the UK in sectors including advanced manufacturing, clean energy, technology and life sciences, while supporting businesses and universities seeking investment, exports and innovation opportunities in India.

The celebrations also showcased British products, food and cultural collaboration. Indian soprano Anusha Merrin, a graduate of Manchester’s Royal Northern College of Music, was scheduled to perform at the event.

Guests were also set to experience British automotive brands, including Bentley, Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover, alongside a culinary presentation featuring Scottish salmon by Chef Vineet Bhatia MBE, an ambassador for the GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland campaign.

The British High Commission said the event was supported by several corporate partners, including HSBC India, BAE Systems, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Shell India and other businesses operating across sectors.

King Charles III has maintained an interest in environmental conservation and strengthening relations between the UK and India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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