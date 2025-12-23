DT
Home / World / British man charged with 56 sexual offences for repeatedly drugging, raping his ex-wife for years

British man charged with 56 sexual offences for repeatedly drugging, raping his ex-wife for years

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:31 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
London [UK], December 23 (ANI): A British man, Philip Young (49), has been charged with 56 sexual offences against his ex-wife, 48-year-old Joanne Young, over 13 years, while five other men have also been charged in connection with the case, CNN reported, citing a police official's statement.

Young has been remanded in custody, according to Wiltshire Police. The allegations include multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with the intent to overpower to carry out sexual activity. He has also been charged with voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme images.

Five other men have been charged with offences linked to the same victim, 48-year-old Joanne Young, who has chosen to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity. All five are currently on bail, according to CNN.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2010 and 2023.

Police identified the other accused men as Norman Macksoni, 47, who faces one count of rape and possession of extreme images; Dean Hamilton, also 47, who has been charged with one count of rape, sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching; Conner Sanderson Doyle, 31, who faces charges of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching; Richard Wilkins, 61, who has been charged with one count of rape and sexual touching; and Mohammed Hassan, 37, who faces one count of sexual touching, as per CNN.

All six men are due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court in southwest England on Tuesday.

Geoff Smith, Detective Superintendent with Wiltshire Police, described the developments as a "significant update" in what he said was a "complex and extensive investigation." He said Joanne Young is being supported by specially trained officers and explained that her decision to waive anonymity came "following multiple discussions with officers and support services."

James Foster, a specialist prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, said the CPS authorised the charges after reviewing the evidence gathered during the police investigation. "Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to charge and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings," he said in a statement.

"We have worked closely with Wiltshire Police as they carried out their investigation." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

