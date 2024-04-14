British military jets shot down Iranian drones, PM Rishi Sunak says

London, April 14
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that British military jets shot down drones launched by Iran in its attack on Israel and called for “calm heads to prevail” to avoid an escalation of the conflict.
“I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones,” Sunak told broadcasters.
“If this attack had been successful, the fallout for regional stability would be hard to overstate. We stand by the security of Israel and the wider region, which is of course important for our security here at home, too. What we now need is for calm heads to prevail.”
Sunak was due to join discussions between Group of Seven leaders later on Sunday.
“It's important that we coordinate with allies and we'll be discussing next steps at that moment,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran's attack on Israel LIVE Updates: 'Response will be much larger if Israel retaliates', warns Iran
Warning comes after Iran launches retaliatory attack on Isra...
24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada
The Vancouver Police said that Chirag Antil was found dead i...
President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks
Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...
Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore
Amir Sarfaraz Tamba was a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba...
India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’ between Israel and Iran
MEA says seriously concerned over escalating hostilities bet...