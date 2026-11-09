British PM Andy Burnham, Israeli PM Herzog extend Diwali greetings

London [UK], November 9 (ANI): The British Prime Minister has extended warm greetings to people across the UK and around the world, celebrating the auspicious festivals of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas.

In a festive message shared on social media platform X on Sunday, Prime Minister Andy Burnham conveyed wishes for happiness, peace, and harmony.

"Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas a very happy and peaceful festival," 10 Downing Street posted.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also extended heartfelt festive greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of India and across the globe celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali.

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In an official message posted on social media platform X, the Office of the President of Israel conveyed wishes for peace, joy, and prosperity.

"Happy Diwali to President @rashtrapatibhvn, Prime Minister @narendramodi, and all those celebrating in India and around the world. Wishing you all peace, happiness, and prosperity on this beautiful festival of lights," President Herzog stated.

Extending warm festive greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Embassy of Italy in India highlighted the festival’s universal message of rejecting hatred and fostering intercultural harmony through constructive dialogue.

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In a statement shared on social media platform X on Sunday, the Italian diplomatic mission conveyed wishes for peace, prosperity, and spiritual unity.

"On the occasion of Diwali, I am pleased to extend my warmest wishes for peace, prosperity and happiness to the Hindu community in our country. The Festival of Lights celebrates the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance," the Embassy posted.

Emphasising the global relevance of Diwali's core values, the message called for deeper mutual respect and understanding across varied cultural and religious backgrounds.

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"It conveys a universal message, calling on us to reject hatred and oppression, pursuing harmony through dialogue, particularly among communities of different cultures and religious beliefs," the statement added.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other communities across the world. The occasion is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, family gatherings and cultural festivities, symbolising the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

The day also coincides with Bandi Chhor Divas, a major Sikh festival commemorating the historic release of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Ji, along with 52 kings and princes, from the Gwalior Fort in 1619. (ANI)

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