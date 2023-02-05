British PM Rishi Sunak joins UK-India National Security Advisers’ meeting

London, February 5
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a “special gesture” briefly joined a meeting here between India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his UK counterpart Tim Barrow and assured his government’s full support to deepen bilateral strategic partnership in sectors like trade and defence.
Doval and Barrow met at the UK Cabinet Office, a department responsible for supporting the Prime Minister.
“A special gesture by PM @rishisunak to join for a while India-UK dialogue between Sir Tim Barrow & Mr Doval at @cabinetofficeuk,” the Indian High Commission tweeted on Saturday.
“Deeply value PM’s assurance of his Govts full support to deepen strategic partnership in trade, defence, S&T. Look forward to the visit of Sir Tim to India soon,” it added.
Doval’s trip to London follows his visit to the US where he met America’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai
The former military ruler had left Pakistan in March 2016 fo...
Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan's last military ruler and the architect of Kargil War
After his failed misadventure in Kargil, Musharraf deposed t...
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for assaulting wife
The incident took place on Friday when Kambli reached his fl...
Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4 per cent to 42 per cent
Dearness allowance for employees and pensioners are worked o...