British PM Rishi Sunak mulls tough law against illegal migration

PTI

London, March 5

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday announced a clamp down on illegal migration with a new proposed law to tackle the issue of migrants crossing over into the UK illegally and dangerously in small boats from across the English Channel.

The British Indian leader had made cracking down on this illegal route between the UK’s sea border with neighbouring France among his top priorities for the year.

Along with his Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the Sunak-led government is now planning to table the legislation in Parliament next week.

“If you come here illegally, you won’t be able to stay,” Sunak told the Sunday Express newspaper.