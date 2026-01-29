British PM Starmer meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Beijing [China], January 29 (ANI): British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing state media reported.

Advertisement

The last time the two leaders met was in November 2024 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Advertisement

Starmer who began his official visit on Wednesday accompanied by senior executives from more than 50 major British firms said he had arrived in China to "deliver for the British people."

Advertisement

"Touched down in China - I'm here to deliver for the British people," Starmer said in a post on X, as he commenced his visit scheduled to run from Wednesday to Saturday. (January 28-31)

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/2016467145639493878

Advertisement

According to the Chinese daily, Global Times, several British businesses expressed optimism about China's long-term economic prospects and reaffirmed their commitment to investing in the Chinese market during the visit.

Starmer's visit comes amid shifting global dynamics and domestic pressure to balance economic opportunity with security concerns. It marks the first visit by a UK prime minister to China in eight years and is being closely watched in capitals from Beijing to Washington.

Accompanied by senior ministers and a delegation of more than 50 business leaders, Starmer is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and top legislator Zhao Leji. Talks are expected to focus on trade, investment, and broader cooperation, with both sides framing the visit as an opportunity to deepen economic engagement and political trust.

Starmer's trip provides an opportunity for both sides to expand cooperation, boost trade in goods and services, promote two-way investment and unlock further growth potential, Bill Winters, group chief executive of Standard Chartered, told the Global Times. Winters is part of the UK's business delegation, according to the Global Times.

Standard Chartered, which has operated in China for 168 years, remains optimistic about China's long-term economic prospects and continues to expand its business in the country, the bank said.

In 2025, China-UK trade in goods reached USD 103.7 billion, with trade in services estimated to exceed USD 30 billion, while two-way investment stock stood at nearly USD 68 billion, according to the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM) data.

Despite global uncertainties and domestic challenges, China's economy grew by 5 per cent in 2025 to reach a record 140.19 trillion yuan (USD 20.01 trillion), data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed, bolstering confidence among British companies, the Global Times reported.

"Our confidence in the Chinese market has never wavered," Fu Yue, head of corporate affairs for the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong at British consumer health company Haleon, told the Global Times. He cited Haleon's full acquisition of its Tianjin joint venture and expanded production plans in Suzhou as evidence of its long-term commitment.

China is increasingly acting as a stabilising force in the global economy, Jack Perry Junior, chairman of the 48 Group Club and CEO of London Export Corp, told the Global Times, highlighting China's contributions in robotics, automation and clean technologies.

However, the visit has drawn criticism from various quarters. Some lawmakers and commentators have raised national security concerns, particularly following the UK government's approval of a controversial "mega" Chinese embassy in London, which has sparked debate about espionage and foreign influence, according to CNN.

The diplomatic balancing act is further complicated by tensions with the United States. Starmer's efforts to engage Beijing occur amid a period of strained transatlantic relations, with US President Donald Trump having adopted confrontational trade policies and criticised key allies. Some analysts see the UK's outreach to China as part of a broader recalibration among Western nations seeking alternatives to an unpredictable US policy agenda.

Human rights issues and geopolitical security questions remain sensitive topics, CNN writes.

As the visit unfolds, both sides will likely gauge how far they can reconcile economic pragmatism with strategic caution, setting the tone for what London describes as a "consistent, durable and respectful" bilateral relationship in a rapidly evolving global landscape. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)