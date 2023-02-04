British Sikh admits to treason, wanted to kill late Queen to avenge 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre

London, February 3
A British Sikh, who wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day in 2021 and was caught on the grounds of Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow, has admitted to committing treason on Friday.
Jaswant Singh Chail, who identified himself as an “Indian Sikh”, wanted to kill the late monarch as revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in a social media video that emerged after his arrest. He pleaded guilty to an offence under section 2 of the Treason Act.
