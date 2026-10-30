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Home / World / BSAC urges universities for Jacobabad, Nasirabad amid higher education facilities deficit

BSAC urges universities for Jacobabad, Nasirabad amid higher education facilities deficit

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ANI
Updated At : 03:07 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], October 30 (ANI): The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) has called on the governments of Balochistan and Sindh to take immediate steps towards establishing universities in Jacobabad and Nasirabad, highlighting the lack of higher education facilities across the region, according to a post by the organisation's central spokesperson on X.

In its statement, BSAC said that despite the growing population and educational requirements, Jacobabad, particularly Khan Garh, with an estimated population of at least one million, does not have a university or even a campus of any educational institution.

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The organisation said the need for a university was being increasingly felt not only in Jacobabad but throughout the wider Nasirabad region, which includes Nasirabad, Jafarabad, Usta Muhammad, Sohbatpur and Jhal Magsi in Balochistan.

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According to BSAC, these areas lack a university and do not have adequate campus facilities. It further stated that the only campus established in Nasirabad has been facing serious administrative and educational challenges for several years.

The student organisation said that government claims about improving literacy rates and expanding educational opportunities must be accompanied by practical measures rather than traditional rhetoric and superficial decisions.

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BSAC further alleged that Balochistan and other Baloch-populated areas had been deliberately deprived of educational opportunities, claiming that the lack of access to education had contributed to the continued exploitation of the region.

Emphasising the educational requirements of Baloch youth, the organisation said it strongly supported the establishment of a university in Jacobabad under its Baloch Literacy Campaign.

The committee also criticised what it described as the government's neglect of public demands, pointing out the gap between official claims of educational development and the absence of basic higher education infrastructure in densely populated areas.

BSAC has urged both the Government of Balochistan and the Government of Sindh to take immediate and concrete measures to establish universities in Jacobabad and Nasirabad, stating that access to higher education is essential for addressing the educational needs of the region's population. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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