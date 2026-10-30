BSO Azad announces 2-week nationwide campaign ahead of Baloch Martyrs Day on Nov 13

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 30 (ANI): Baloch Students Organisation Azad (BSO Azad) has announced a two-week nationwide social media campaign ahead of Baloch Martyrs Day, observed on November 13, to pay tribute to fallen members of the Baloch national liberation movement, according to a post by the organisation on X.

In its post, BSO Azad described the martyrs as the true assets of the national struggle, stating that their commitment and sacrifices continue to inspire and guide the movement against what it termed occupation.

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The organisation said the fallen martyrs had given up their personal aspirations, freedom, comforts and lives for the liberation of Balochistan, adding that their sacrifices had made them immortal in the collective memory of the Baloch nation.

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According to BSO Azad, November 13 has been designated as Baloch Martyrs Day to honour and remember fallen Sarmachars, political workers and civilians who lost their lives during the struggle.

As part of the upcoming observance, the organisation's media department will conduct a two-week nationwide social media campaign featuring details of martyrs, biographies, articles, personal accounts, visuals, documented reports and other related material.

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It further said that the campaign would include a series of remembrance events across Balochistan and in different parts of the world, aimed at commemorating those who lost their lives in the movement.

The organisation has called upon Baloch groups, social media activists, journalists, political workers and members of the Baloch community to participate in the campaign and organise remembrance sessions to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Reiterating the significance of the observance, BSO Azad said the sacrifices of those who lost their lives would continue to serve as a source of inspiration for the Baloch national struggle.

Balochistan has experienced decades of political unrest, a separatist insurgency and security operations. Families of missing persons have organised protests and campaigns demanding information about their relatives and accountability for those responsible.

Pakistan’s authorities have faced criticism from rights advocates over missing-person cases, while the state has cited security challenges and militancy in the province.

Enforced disappearance raises serious human rights concerns when a person’s detention is concealed, or their fate and whereabouts are withheld. Rights advocates have called for transparent investigations, accountability and due process for detainees. Paank has urged authorities to establish the whereabouts of both men, ensure their safe release and end enforced disappearances in Balochistan. (ANI)

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