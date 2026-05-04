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Home / World / BSO-Azad honours activists allegedly killed in Pak custody; slams "pattern of repression" in Balochistan

BSO-Azad honours activists allegedly killed in Pak custody; slams "pattern of repression" in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 09:10 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], May 4 (ANI): The Baloch Students Organization-Azad (BSO-Azad) released a statement commemorating four Baloch political workers, Ejaz Baloch, Shahnawaz Baloch, Aftab Baloch, and Basit Baloch, who were killed after their alleged detention by Pakistani security forces in Awaran district in 2015, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

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In its statement, BSO-Azad described the four men as "dedicated political activists" who were involved in organising and educating Baloch youth while advocating for political change in the region.

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The organisation said the men remained active despite what it described as a period marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan.

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According to the group, the incident took place on April 21, 2015, when security forces allegedly raided the village of Gwarjik in Mashkay during a wedding ceremony.

BSO-Azad claimed that several homes were burned and the four men were taken into custody. Their bodies were reportedly discovered a day later in the same area, as cited by the TBP report.

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The statement further noted that the deceased had also been involved in humanitarian activities, including relief operations after the 2013 earthquake in Awaran.

BSO-Azad described the killings as part of a broader pattern of repression in Balochistan and reaffirmed its position on the political future of the region.

The organisation paid tribute to the four men, describing their deaths as a loss to what it termed a larger political struggle.

Pakistani authorities have not publicly responded to the specific allegations surrounding the incident.

Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan continue to remain a major human rights concern.

Families often spend years searching for missing loved ones, while activists accuse security agencies of illegal detentions and staged encounters.

Despite continued protests and reports by human rights organisations, accountability remains limited.

These unresolved cases continue to fuel fear, resentment, and deep mistrust between the state and the Baloch population. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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