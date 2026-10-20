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Home / World / BSO Azad questions Pakistan’s youth empowerment narrative in Balochistan

BSO Azad questions Pakistan’s youth empowerment narrative in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 05:54 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Quetta [Balochistan], October 20 (ANI): The Baloch Students Organisation Azad (BSO Azad) has questioned Pakistan’s youth empowerment initiatives in Balochistan, alleging that employment schemes, skills development programmes, sports activities and educational opportunities are being used to shape political narratives and weaken the political consciousness of Baloch youth.

In its analysis, BSO Azad argued that governments involved in prolonged political conflicts often combine security operations with development initiatives to influence public perception and secure acceptance of state policies. It contended that Pakistan’s youth-focused programmes in Balochistan needed to be examined beyond their stated objectives of socioeconomic development and employment generation.

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According to BSO Azad, such programmes also serve a broader political purpose by encouraging integration into the existing system while pushing collective political grievances into the background.

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The analysis highlighted the Balochistan Youth Policy as an important document for examining the relationship between youth development and the state’s political objectives. It argued that youth engagement in the province could not be separated from the longstanding political conflict between the Pakistani state and the Baloch population.

BSO Azad further alleged that presenting political grievances primarily as problems of unemployment, inadequate skills and limited economic opportunities risked overlooking the underlying causes of public discontent. It argued that this approach could encourage individual economic advancement while weakening young people’s engagement with broader political demands.

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The organisation also referred to allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and restrictions on peaceful political advocacy, arguing that these concerns contradicted the state’s claims of empowering young people.

According to the analysis, the central contradiction lay in promoting Baloch youth as economic and social participants while allegedly restricting their political agency. It maintained that employment, education and entrepreneurship programmes could not independently resolve grievances rooted in political conflict and questions of fundamental rights. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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