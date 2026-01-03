DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Buddha Air flight skids off runway during landing at Nepal's Bhadrapur airport

Buddha Air flight skids off runway during landing at Nepal's Bhadrapur airport

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:45 AM Jan 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 3 (ANI): A Buddha Air flight number 901 from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur skidded off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport in Nepal's Jhapa district late Friday night.

Advertisement

According to the officials, the aircraft was carrying 51 passengers and four crew members. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Nepal Police said the incident occurred during landing and confirmed that all passengers and crew were safely rescued.

Advertisement

"The Buddha Air flight that took off from Kathmandu with 51 passengers and 4 crew members to Bhadrapur Airport in Jhapa District met with an accident during the landing process at Bhadrapur Airport. All individuals have been safely rescued by Nepal Police and the concerned authorities," Nepal Police said in a post on X.

https://x.com/NepalPoliceHQ/status/2007159750723809309

Advertisement

Buddha Air said the aircraft veered off the runway while landing.

"The flight number 901 from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur, aircraft 9N-AMF, has veered off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport. There were 51 passengers on board the aircraft. All passengers and crew [4 persons] are safe," the airline said in a statement on X.

https://x.com/AirBuddha/status/2007127740613558339

The airline added that a technical and relief team was being sent from Kathmandu on another aircraft to assess the situation.

"A technical and relief team is being dispatched from Kathmandu on another aircraft," the statement said.

The flight took off at 8:23 pm from Kathmandu and was scheduled to remain overnight at Bhadrapur Airport and return to Kathmandu on the first flight the following morning, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Authorities said further details would be shared after inspections and technical assessments are completed.

The incident comes amid continued scrutiny of air safety in Nepal following a series of serious aviation accidents in recent years.

In July 2024, a Saurya Airlines Bombardier CRJ200LR crashed after taking off from Kathmandu, killing 18 of the 19 people on board. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts