Buddhist Conclave in Namsai concludes with prayers and cultural unity

Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): The International Conclave on 'Buddha Dhamma and the Culture of North-East India' recently concluded with a heartfelt display of solidarity, cultural warmth, and spiritual reflection at the Golden Pagoda complex in Namsai.

The day began with prayers for the victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.

Advertisement

Delegates from across India and abroad gathered at the Vipassana Hall, set amidst a serene rose garden near the Golden Pagoda, to participate in the solemn ceremony.

Khenpo Ugen Namgyal of Bhutan, Vice President of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), expressed deep condolences on behalf of the IBC. "The loss of sacred sites--pagodas, monasteries, and mosques--strikes at the heart of our shared spiritual heritage," he said. "Yet it is the resilience of these communities that inspires us all." He praised the chanting session by Buddhist Venerables, calling it a sacred act of solidarity meant to invoke healing and peace.

Advertisement

A special session on Vipassana meditation followed, led by Venerables Anand Bhante and Gyalten Samten. The session focused on cultivating inner wisdom, compassion, and equanimity.

Organised by the IBC in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and supported by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Mahabodhi Society of Namsai, the conclave served as a platform to explore the shared spiritual and cultural threads across the region.

Later in the day, delegates were welcomed in a grand traditional ceremony by the Tai Khamti community at Chongkham Raj Vihara, one of the oldest monasteries in the region. The vibrant event featured traditional dances, music, and community prayers with local villagers.

The conclave concluded with a visit to a major religious project currently under construction--the 280-foot statue of Lord Buddha at Lalpahar, known as the Noi Dhamm, which will be the tallest Buddha statue in Arunachal Pradesh.

The conclave stood as a testament to the spirit of unity, compassion, and cultural pride shared by the people of the region and the global Buddhist community. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)